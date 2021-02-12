Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.68.

BIR stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.13. 3,019,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,847. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.82. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$3.29. The firm has a market cap of C$832.39 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

