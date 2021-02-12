BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Shares Up 5.3%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.33. 716,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 449,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 62,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $311,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 42,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $218,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $59,605 in the last quarter. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioSig Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.