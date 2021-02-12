Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $675.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.00.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:BIO opened at $643.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $595.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $648.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 8,319,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,483,000 after acquiring an additional 287,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,566,000 after purchasing an additional 127,187 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,452,000 after purchasing an additional 95,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.