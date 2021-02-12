BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.92 and last traded at $78.10. Approximately 2,732,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,849,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $98.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.42.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

In other news, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,174,754.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,643,348.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 981,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $64,568,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $50,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 583,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $30,954,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $15,248,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $11,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

