BHP Group (BHP.L)’s (BHP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) price target on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,210 ($28.87) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,925.83 ($25.16).

BHP opened at GBX 2,105.50 ($27.51) on Monday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,235.50 ($29.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £44.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,072.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,809.37.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

