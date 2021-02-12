Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) (LON:BOTB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,933.72

Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) (LON:BOTB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,933.72 and traded as high as $2,500.00. Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) shares last traded at $2,400.00, with a volume of 149 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £231.69 million and a P/E ratio of 28.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,933.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,655.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L)’s previous dividend of $20.00. Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L)’s payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

