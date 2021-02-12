Berry Global Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $10,131,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 137.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,807 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 87,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,163,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

