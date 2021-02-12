Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Hold.

SMMNY stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

