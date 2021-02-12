Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of DSDVY stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.93. The company had a trading volume of 26,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.03. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

