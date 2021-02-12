Berenberg Bank Increases Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Price Target to GBX 2,925

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,108.50 ($27.55).

OCDO opened at GBX 2,559 ($33.43) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,557.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,421.97. The company has a market cap of £19.16 billion and a PE ratio of -148.78. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.

In other Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,679 ($35.00) per share, for a total transaction of £99,792.75 ($130,379.87). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,738 shares of company stock worth $10,010,704.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

