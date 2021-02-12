Berenberg Bank Increases Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Price Target to GBX 2,925

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,108.50 ($27.55).
OCDO opened at GBX 2,559 ($33.43) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,557.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,421.97. The company has a market cap of £19.16 billion and a PE ratio of -148.78. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.
Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.
See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.