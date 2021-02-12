Bennett Rosenthal Sells 300 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 300 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $15,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 19,583 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $878,885.04.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Ares Management by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 195.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,809,000 after buying an additional 50,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

