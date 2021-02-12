Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CEO Jeff Benck Buys 1,800 Shares

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.87 per share, with a total value of $50,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,016,154.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BHE opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,392.30 and a beta of 1.12. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

