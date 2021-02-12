Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.90-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Belden also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.90-3.30 EPS.

Shares of BDC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,270. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Belden has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.95.

In other Belden news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

