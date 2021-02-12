Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $457.48 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.90-3.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.66. 6,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Belden has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.95.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

