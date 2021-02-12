Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond outpaced the industry in the past six months, courtesy solid online show since fourth quarter fiscal 2019. Further, the company’s digital unit gained from BOPIS and contactless curbside-pickup facilities. Also, the bottom line gained from improved margins and lower expenses. Moving on, it is on track with its three-year long store optimization efforts, which makes it well-positioned for a solid start to fiscal 2021. However, the company posted weak third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. COVID-related headwinds, including dismal store traffic, significant shipping constraints and increased freight expenses dented quarterly growth. Also, sale of non-core businesses and store closures weighed on sales. Going ahead, in-store traffic is likely to remain drab in fiscal fourth quarter.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBBY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of BBBY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.97. 35,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,490,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,381,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

