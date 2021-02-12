Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBBY. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,381,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

