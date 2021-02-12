Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Up 7%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares were up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.02. Approximately 6,852,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 24,069,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

