Baudax Bio, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Baudax Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Baudax Bio has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $1.36. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 386,900 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

