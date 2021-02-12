Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTDPY. Barclays lowered Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

