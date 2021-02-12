Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the January 14th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,469,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BCCI opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02. Baristas Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

About Baristas Coffee

Barista Coffee Company, Inc, doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections.

