Barclays Upgrades Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) to Overweight

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. SEB Equities upgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neste Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY remained flat at $$33.61 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,974. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.