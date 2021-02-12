Barclays Upgrades Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) to Overweight

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. SEB Equities upgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neste Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY remained flat at $$33.61 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,974. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $39.42.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

