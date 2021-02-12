Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASHTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ashtead Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $216.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.94 and its 200-day moving average is $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.77. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $220.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.