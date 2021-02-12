Barclays Raises Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $28.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YELP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.99 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $39.95.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Yelp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

