Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BARC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 227 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 164 ($2.14).

BARC stock opened at GBX 145.96 ($1.91) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £25.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.31.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

