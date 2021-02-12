Barclays Lowers Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 411 ($5.37) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 270 ($3.53).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Signature Aviation from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 269.80 ($3.52).

SIG stock opened at GBX 408 ($5.33) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65. Signature Aviation has a 12-month low of GBX 129.40 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 445.14 ($5.82). The stock has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 412.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 295.79.

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

