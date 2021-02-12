Barclays Lowers Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 411 ($5.37) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 270 ($3.53).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Signature Aviation from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 269.80 ($3.52).

SIG stock opened at GBX 408 ($5.33) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65. Signature Aviation has a 12-month low of GBX 129.40 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 445.14 ($5.82). The stock has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 412.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 295.79.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

