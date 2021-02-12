Barclays Initiates Coverage on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.29.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $139.99 on Monday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $146.90.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

