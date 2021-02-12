Barclays Initiates Coverage on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.29.
NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $139.99 on Monday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $146.90.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.
See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.