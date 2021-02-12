Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,132.00

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,132 ($14.79) and last traded at GBX 1,114 ($14.55), with a volume of 143776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,124 ($14.69).

The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,108.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,052.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 26.73 and a current ratio of 27.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.42 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

