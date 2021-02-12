Bank of America Lowers DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.99. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

