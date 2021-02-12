Bank of America Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) a €270.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €177.56 ($208.89).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €236.50 ($278.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a twelve month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a twelve month high of €238.00 ($280.00). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €176.16 and its 200-day moving average is €151.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.15.

About Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

