Bank of America Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) a €270.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €177.56 ($208.89).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €236.50 ($278.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a twelve month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a twelve month high of €238.00 ($280.00). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €176.16 and its 200-day moving average is €151.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.15.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.