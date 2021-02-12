BancorpSouth Bank Takes $884,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,570,000 after buying an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after buying an additional 45,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,371,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

DG traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.