BancorpSouth Bank Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.2% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,969,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,499,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.56. 221,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,292,619. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average of $133.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.