BancorpSouth Bank Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

BancorpSouth Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93,418 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Invesco by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 351,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVZ traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,811. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

