Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. 3,587,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,084,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 65,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

