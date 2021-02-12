Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

BANC stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $962.60 million, a P/E ratio of -100.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,892,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after purchasing an additional 283,011 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $14,282,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

