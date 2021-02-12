Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $24.77 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,262.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,230.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,197.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

