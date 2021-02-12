Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered Ballard Power Systems from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.83.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $36.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.40 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

