Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,241 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ball were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,324 shares of company stock valued at $18,291,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

NYSE:BLL opened at $88.53 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

