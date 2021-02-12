Baker Tilly Financial LLC Takes $389,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 179,357 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,117,000 after purchasing an additional 120,669 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,458,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 38.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 534,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,473,000 after purchasing an additional 148,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Generac by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 441,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,400,000 after buying an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $316.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $318.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

