Baker Tilly Financial LLC Takes $330,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pool by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Pool by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pool by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Pool by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Pool by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Stephens began coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

POOL opened at $329.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.25 and a 200-day moving average of $341.98. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $401.29.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

