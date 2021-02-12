Baker Tilly Financial LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 795 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,230,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $352.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

