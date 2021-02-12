Baker Tilly Financial LLC Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 164.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 557,837 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 138.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,026,000 after acquiring an additional 407,367 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 265.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 268,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

NYSE:WEC opened at $83.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

