Baker Tilly Financial LLC Invests $408,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NTR stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.