Baker Tilly Financial LLC Invests $278,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $36,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $922,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $1,501,338.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,183,515 shares of company stock valued at $60,683,847. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.