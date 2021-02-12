Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.65. 273,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,248. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $881.27 million, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 18,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Also, CEO Michael A. Ewald purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares in the company, valued at $876,337.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 764,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 106,458 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

