Bailard Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of COR stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.74 and its 200-day moving average is $123.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.