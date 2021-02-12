Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE opened at $125.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.70. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

