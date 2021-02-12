Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,800 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

