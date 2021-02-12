Bailard Inc. Increases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,450,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in PerkinElmer by 77.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKI stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.63.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

