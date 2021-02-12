Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 27,273 Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 153,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

