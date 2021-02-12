Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,100 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,182,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 201,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.